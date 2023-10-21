Fox Hosts Don’t Get What’s Wrong with Vulgar Voicemail to GOP Rep’s Wife
‘AREN’T THEY BIG BOYS?’
Fox News hosts Jeanine Pirro and Jesse Watters didn’t seem to have much of a problem Friday with a harassing voicemail received by an unnamed Republican congressman’s wife amid the GOP’s House speaker drama. In the message, a male caller warns the woman—whose spouse voted against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)—that she “will not be left alone because of your fucking f**got husband.” While discussing Jordan’s failed speaker bid despite a pressure campaign from the likes of Fox News host Sean Hannity, The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov noted that “people don’t like being bullied.” The voicemail, which CNN aired Thursday, was “abhorrent,” she said. Pirro was incredulous. “Really?” she exclaimed, adding later of members of Congress: “Aren’t they big boys?” Watters was similarly dismissive towards Tarlov, the show’s resident liberal. “You have your people, like, slamming the Jews out there,” he told her. “A voicemail doesn’t seem that bad.” Tarlov was taken aback by her colleague, responding, “Is that a real thing you just said?”