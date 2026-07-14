Fox Host’s Kash Patel Challenge Backfires Spectacularly

A Fox News host challenged the internet to prove him wrong about “double standards” in politics—and it sure delivered.

On Thursday, Will Cain and conservative commentator Riley Gaines were up in arms that former vice president Kamala Harris’ comments to WNBA players at a recent game hadn’t drawn the same criticism as FBI Director Kash Patel yelling and chugging beer in the locker room of the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team after their gold medal win in Milan, Italy, in February.

Patel chugged beer in the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team locker room after they won gold in Milan in February. William Turton/X

“I remember how mad people were when Kash Patel was in the locker room with the U.S. Men’s Olympic hockey team after they won gold. You remember that, and the outrage we saw online?” Gaines, 26, began. “Those same people... haven’t said a single word about Kamala Harris in the WNBA locker room here.”

Cain, 51, agreed.

“It’s a great point,” he said. “How do you negotiate that kind of double standard and hypocrisy?”

Cain didn't have to wait long for people to tell him why he was wrong. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“Get to work, internet—you’re going to tell me the difference between the two situations," he added dismissively.

But Cain didn’t have to wait long for people to do exactly that.

Several commentators noted that Patel, 46, had taken a taxpayer-funded plane to Italy—even if he did conduct work-related meetings while in the country, as an FBI spokesperson stressed. Unlike Patel, Harris, 61, is a private citizen, they added.

Harris and husband Doug Emhoff sit courtside during last Friday's game between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles. Harris would later speak to the Sparks in their locker room. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Lol ummm Kamala is currently a private citizen not the FBI Director chugging beers with a hockey team in Italy,” X user WUTangKids wrote.

X users promptly let Cain know the difference between the situations. X/WUTangKids

“Did Kamala Harris use a taxpayer-funded jet and chug beers with the WNBA team?” liberal political commentator Vince Wilson added. “God, these people are so dumb.”

Harris is a private citizen, while Patel is taking taxpayer-funded flights. X/VinceWilsonShow

Another user, @DJ_Ajaxx, addressed the Fox host: “Hey @willcain let me help you! One is the active director of the FBI the other is a private citizen who lost an Election. Any questions?”

“These people are dumb as a stump,” former CNBC correspondent John Harwood wrote, while Mediaite editor Sarah Rumpf wrote sarcastically, “oh yeah it’s totally the same when a private citizen pays her own way vs. the current FBI director taking a taxpayer-funded trip.”

Cain didn't seem to have much support online. X/rumpfshaker

Left-wing YouTuber John Iadarola, host of The Young Turks, wondered, “Is there a gas leak in the Fox News studio?”

Patel's use of a government plane to attend personal engagements has come under scrutiny. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

While Patel’s travel habits have reportedly irked even the president, no one seems to have a problem with how Harris gets herself from one place to another. On Friday, she spoke to Los Angeles Sparks players in their locker room after the game, congratulating them not only on their win, but the growth of the league and the influence they have.

“You guys are impacting people who you may never meet, people who may never know your names or mine,” she told the team. “But they are aware of what you are doing, and it is giving them a sense of their value and their dignity, and what they have a right to expect from this world.”

“You guys are impacting people who you may never meet, people who may never know your names or mine.”



Former VP @KamalaHarris speaks to the Sparks in the locker room following their win. pic.twitter.com/r67bg7LQzv — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) July 11, 2026

On Fox, Cain knocked Harris’ speech, calling it “Kamalese.”

“She’s basically doing a bunch of words to say, ‘Hey girls, you’re inspiring a bunch of people watching you play basketball,” he said.