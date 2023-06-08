Fox Hosts Slam Advice Over Dangerous Wildfire Smoke

Despite New York City having the worst air quality on Earth on Tuesday night and that conditions are expected to worsen into Thursday due to smoke from the Quebec wildfires, Fox News hosts on Wednesday criticized those who have suggested that masks be worn and wondered if those affected by the pollution are “snowflakes.”

The Five co-host Jeanine Pirro took issue with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who issued a call to “adapt our food systems, energy grids, infrastructure, and healthcare” in response to the “climate crisis.”

In response, Pirro said: “Other Democrats are pumping up climate hysteria and bringing back, you guessed it, mask insanity.”

New York Mayor Eric Adams, noting that public schools in the city are closed Thursday, urged residents to wear an N95 mask–“especially our older New Yorkers and young children, and anyone with breathing or heart issues.” On Wednesday night, Adams warned air quality was expected to “deteriorate” and urged residents to “limit outdoor activities to the absolute necessities.”

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation meanwhile warned the air would reach “unhealthy” levels on Thursday for New York City and a number of other regions, suggesting residents should use mass transit instead of their own cars, and to conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions.

On Jesse Watters Primetime, the namesake host followed Pirro’s lead.

“Covid: stay home, wear a mask. Smoke bomb: stay home, wear a mask. Elections: stay home, wear a mask. Nuke strike: stay home, wear a mask,” he mocked. “The government is prepared for anything.”

Then, during the 9 p.m. slot on Fox, Sean Hannity couldn’t resist telling everyone that he works out regularly and doesn’t “feel a thing.”

After admitting that the conditions “definitely looked bad,” the host recounted to guest Charly Arnolt his experience.

“I keep reading and hearing reports and people being interviewed. ‘I had a hard time breathing,’” Hannity said, imitating an interviewee. “And I’m like, ‘I’m walking in the same place you’re walking in and I don’t feel a thing.’ And I’m trying to understand. I work out regularly. So, I think I’m relatively in tune with my body. I think if it was difficult—if I was having difficulty breathing I would notice—but these are young people saying this. Are they all snowflakes?”

Arnolt, who had spoken with people in New York earlier in the day, didn’t seem too concerned about the conditions.

“I think people just like to make a big deal out of nothing,” she said. “You know, we talk about people playing the victim card. This is just one reason for people to start complaining again.”