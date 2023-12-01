Fox Hosts Stunned That Women Aren’t Into Pro-Trump Guys

Several Fox News hosts didn’t seem to understand why most young women tend to not want to date supporters of Donald Trump, as some surveys have shown.

On Outnumbered, the panel of four women—and one former Democratic congressman—reacted to a recent editorial in The Washington Post and a column in Salon, each of which addressed ideological polarization in dating but came away with different stances on the issue.

Rachel Campos-Duffy, whose Republican husband, Sean Duffy, is a former congressman and current Fox News contributor, said she felt “sorry for” women who aren’t interested in supporters of the former president, who once bragged about being able to “grab [women] by the pussy.” Her reason? Because “they’re going to date—and maybe ultimately marry—a bunch of beta guys who will want to split the check, won’t open the door, won’t protect them.”

“I think that this idea that Trump voters are somehow repugnant is repugnant,” she argued. “These are great men. Many of them are the ones that are keeping this country running and putting food on the table, and they’re farmers, and they’re factory workers, and they’re soldiers.”

In the next breath, Campos-Duffy acknowledged that “politics matters only because politics reflects values in a lot of ways.”

Later on, co-host Emily Compagno argued that the “common denominator” in relationships is “being respectful.”

“If the person within is good and respectful,” she said, “it doesn’t matter.”

Meanwhile, former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed the Salon column—titled “It’s a good thing most women don’t want to date Trump voters”—was a “‘basket of deplorables’ moment” for the publication.

Fox’s Sandra Smith added that she “would like to get back to a place where you don’t date people based on their party.”