Fox Hosts Trash GOP’s ‘Rotten Idea’ to Impeach Biden

If Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thought Fox News would warmly welcome her suggestion to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take the House, she may be in for a rude awakening.

“I think that's a rotten idea,” Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney flatly stated on Tuesday morning.

“It’s bad for the country,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.

Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, recently told the New York Post that GOP lawmakers could take up impeachment proceedings on the president next year following investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings.

Additionally, she said that Republicans believe the president made an “illegal” proposal that Saudi Arabia hold off on cutting oil production, which the Saudis rebuffed. The White House, meanwhile, has denied that the push was politically motivated and an attempt to sway the midterm elections.

Republicans have since likened the White House’s plea to the Saudi government and OPEC+ to former President Donald Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, which led to Trump’s first impeachment.

“When there’s an egregious abuse of power and high crimes and misdemeanors, that means anything is on the table,” she said, adding: “I am very concerned about it, but it doesn’t surprise me. The Democrats are absolutely desperate. It is illegal and it will be taken into consideration.”

Varney, a longtime Trump sycophant and GOP cheerleader, welcomed Brian Kilmeade onto his Fox Business show and immediately jumped right into discussing Stefanik’s recent comments.

“Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says Republicans could move to impeach Biden next year. I think that’s a rotten idea, Brian,” Varney exclaimed. “I don’t think people want another impeachment fiasco. I am opposed to it. What do you say?”

Kilmeade, also a Trump acolyte, endorsed his colleague’s remarks before noting that Congress “would just vote on partisan lines” and that it’s a “waste of time” for the most part.

“Unless, of course, you have obscene corruption,” he continued. “And I would love to see that cycle of ‘we don’t like that person so let’s impeach him’ stop! I mean, what they did to Trump—it’s bad for the country.”

Reiterating Kilmeade’s observation that it’s “bad for the country,” Varney added: “We don’t want to do it again.”