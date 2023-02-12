Maria Bartiromo Floats Bizarre Biden-China Spy Balloon Conspiracy

In a Sunday Morning Futures interview so eerily reminiscent of a (subpar) SNL sketch, Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo brought on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) to discuss the recent influx of potential surveillance crafts over U.S. airspace and, of course, went down a bonkers conspiracy rabbit hole.

After a five-minute conversation recapping Hunter Biden’s business dealings to build up her case, Bartiromo suggested to the senator that President Joe Biden may have intentionally allowed the spy balloon to fly over the U.S. because the Chinese Community Party (CCP) has compromising information on him and his family.

“I’m wondering if, in fact, this is one of the reasons that the CCP feels empowered to be able to send spy flights across America to take pictures of our military installations and why this president allowed that spy flight to get all the way in the middle of the country, all the way up to South Carolina,” she said. “Your thoughts on where this is going and whether or not Joe Biden—they have so much on Joe Biden that they don’t care, they’re not expecting any repercussions.”

Johnson has made the Sunday morning circuit in recent weeks discussing his desire to investigate the president’s son, most notably sparring with NBC’s Chuck Todd last month over his own inability to name an actual crime Hunter Biden allegedly committed. After Johnson whined about Todd’s bias, the NBC host told the senator he could retreat to his “partisan media cocoon”—which Johnson did a day later by appearing on Fox News.

This Sunday, however, Johnson did not speculate as much, instead opting to attack Biden on safer grounds like inflation, the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the tried-and-true “woke politics.”

“Every action the president’s taken has weakened the country,” Johnson said. “I don’t know all of the ways that Joe Biden is compromised in terms of his foreign financial entanglements, but the Chinese communist government knows, Russia knows, Iran knows, and that’s why we need to get to the bottom of this.”

Bartiromo seemed to drop her thoughts on the investigations, later shifting to the ongoing spat between Biden and Republicans on Social Security before ending the interview.