Fox Media Reporter Finally Addresses Dominion Lawsuit
Fox News apparently lifted its self-imposed ban on discussing Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network—with Howard Kurtz, a media reporter, saying Sunday during a segment that the case presented a “major test of the First Amendment.” He added: “The fact that some people in the chain of command privately dismissed the fraud claims as nuts or outlandish or insane doesn’t necessarily mean Fox couldn’t cover and comment on the extremely newsworthy spectacle of a president saying an election was stolen. That’s why this case is a major test of the First Amendment.” Kurtz had previously said that Fox issued a strict order to not discuss the lawsuit on the air.