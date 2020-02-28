Fox Nation Host Britt McHenry: I Have a Brain Tumor

Fox Nation host Britt McHenry announced on Twitter on Thursday that she has a brain tumor and is undergoing surgery. The 33-year-old former ESPN reporter gave a hint of a medical crisis earlier in the week when she told her followers she was getting an MRI and afterward informed them that she got “good & bad news.” Then a day later she provided more detail, tweeting: “I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”