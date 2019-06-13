Fox Nation Host Britt McHenry Suggests She Has ‘Proof’ After Daily Beast Sexual Harassment Story

After The Daily Beast reported that Fox Nation host Britt McHenry’s former co-host was ousted after she filed a sexual harassment complaint against him, she suggested on Twitter she has “proof.” “You act like I don't have proof. Smh. Carry on,” McHenry wrote Wednesday evening. McHenry appears to have deleted the tweet about 30 minutes later. The Daily Beast reported former pro-wrestler Tyrus was booted off Fox Nation after McHenry filed a complaint against him. Sources told The Daily Beast that Tyrus, who formerly co-hosted Un-PC with McHenry, was accused of sending his co-host unwanted texts featuring lewd and sexual remarks.