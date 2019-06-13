1. DRAMA

Fox Nation Host Britt McHenry Suggests She Has ‘Proof’ After Daily Beast Sexual Harassment Story

Julia Arciga

Reporter

After The Daily Beast reported that Fox Nation host Britt McHenry’s former co-host was ousted after she filed a sexual harassment complaint against him, she suggested on Twitter she has “proof.” “You act like I don't have proof. Smh. Carry on,” McHenry wrote Wednesday evening. McHenry appears to have deleted the tweet about 30 minutes later. The Daily Beast reported former pro-wrestler Tyrus was booted off Fox Nation after McHenry filed a complaint against him. Sources told The Daily Beast that Tyrus, who formerly co-hosted Un-PC with McHenry, was accused of sending his co-host unwanted texts featuring lewd and sexual remarks.