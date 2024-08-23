Fox News Absolutely Tanks in DNC Ratings Race
OUTFOXED
Not only have the first three nights of the Democratic National Convention each garnered higher viewership than the corresponding nights of last month’s Republican convention in Milwaukee, but MSNBC and CNN are outperforming Fox News when it comes to ratings for this week’s Democratic gathering in Chicago. According to Mediaite, citing Nielsen figures, MSNBC had the most viewers overall, while CNN performed best in the 25-54 demographic for Monday and Tuesday, with MSNBC doing better on Wednesday. That night, which saw speeches from Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, MSNBC had 5.1 million total viewers, CNN 3.2 million, and Fox News bringing up the rear with 1.8 million. During former President Barack Obama’s speech the day prior, Variety reported, viewership across all twelve measured platforms peaked at 21.6 million.