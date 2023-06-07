Fox News Accuses Tucker Carlson of Violating Contract With Network
NOT SO FAST
Fox News isn’t happy with Tucker Carlson reviving his show on Twitter. Not long after the ousted Fox host posted his first Twitter-only episode on Tuesday, a Fox lawyer sent Carlson a letter contending he is “in breach” of his standing contract with the network, which says that “Mr. Carlson’s “services shall be completely exclusive to Fox,” according to a new report from Axios. Fox fired Carlson in April following its massive defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over false claims its hosts pushed surrounding the company. Carlson’s lawyers disagreed with Fox, telling Axios that Carlson is within his first amendment rights and Fox can’t justify legal action against him. “Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him,” Carlson’s lawyer said.