Fox News Advertiser Distances From Tucker Carlson After He Calls Jill Biden ‘Illiterate’
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s inflammatory Wednesday night segment in which he called soon-to-be First Lady Jill Biden “illiterate” has resulted in at least one advertiser distancing itself from the right-wing primetime host. In a statement to the Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr, a representative from meat delivery company ButcherBox, which advertised during Wednesday night’s show, said the firm will look to no longer run its ads during Carlson’s 8 p.m. ET program.
“Our current ad strategy includes the purchase of remnant ad space, which is what last night’s advertisement was a part of,” the representative stated. “One of our core values as an organization is relentless improvement, so in that spirit we will be evaluating how we can restrict this particular time slot from future ad buys.”
Over the past couple of years, Carlson has repeatedly seen advertisers flee following comments he’s made that have been seen as racist or offensive. Dozens of sponsors dropped his program in late 2018 after he said immigrants make America “poorer and dirtier.” Advertisers also ditched Carlson after he infamously dismissed concerns about white supremacism as a “hoax” in 2019 and warned viewers earlier this year of a Black Lives Matter “mob” that will “come for you.”