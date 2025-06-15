Fox Aerial Reporter Dishes on His Marriage During Livestream
An aerial reporter got personal during a livestream of the “No Kings” protests across Southern California on Saturday. Aboard a helicopter, Fox 11 aerial reporter Stu Mundel flew viewers across the region as demonstrators took to the streets to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration raids. But the two-hour-long broadcast made rounds on social media for an entirely different reason. About an hour in, Mundel begins to dish on his love life as he engaged with commenters in the stream’s live chat. “I am legally married. That’s about the only way you can really say it. I am legally married, but I am not looking now at all,” he said. “I just had a bunch of debacles with my personal life.” Mundel kept going as the cameras panned across the streets of Southern California in search of crowds. “I got nothing right now… trying to find myself and be happy. I’m being serious about that. I want to be beholden to no one at this moment,” he said. “Do I get lonely? Of course, of course, but I got cats.” Early into the broadcast, Mundel assured viewers that he was aware his mic was on. “If you’re going to be joining me a little bit later on and you don’t catch the beginning, you’re going to be, like, ‘This guy doesn’t know his mic is open.’ I know my mic is open.” Viewers on YouTube appeared to enjoy the show, with one commenter saying: “I hope the helicopter guy’s marriage can be salvaged.”