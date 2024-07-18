Fox News was apparently so uninterested in Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday that it thought an interview with a dog would make better television.

As Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée was introduced at the event and walked out on stage, the network chose to cut to interviewer Johnny Belisario speaking to delegates and attendees—one of whom was a dog.

“We have a dog over here, our first dog delegate. How are you feeling?” Belisario said as he put a microphone in front of the animal’s adorable face.

He then made a joke about Kristi Noem’s dog-killing confession, explaining to his canine interviewee that the South Dakota governor “was the other night, so I think you should be good.”

Guilfoyle was reportedly forced to resign from Fox News in 2018 amid claims of inappropriate behavior, including contested allegations that she showed pictures of male genitalia to colleagues.

Incredibly, the pooch upstaging Guilfoyle on Fox News isn’t the first to take a starring role at the RNC. On Tuesday night, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivered his speech at the event while his pet bulldog, Babydog, sat in a chair alongside him on the stage.