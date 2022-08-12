Fox News Airs Fake Photo of Trump Raid Judge and Ghislaine Maxwell
FABRICATED
During Thursday’s broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight, fill-in host Brian Kilmeade mentioned the Florida judge who approved the search warrant used by the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago on Monday and who has subsequently faced death threats for doing so. During Kilmeade’s commentary, however, a fabricated image of two separate photographs appeared on screen depicting the judge on an airplane receiving a foot massage from convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. During the handoff to Sean Hannity’s show, Hannity pointed out that the image was digitally altered. “I think that’s actually a picture of Jeffrey Epstein with somebody putting [the judge’s] head on there,” he said. As Snopes pointed out, the judge’s upper body was substituted for Epstein’s. The image credit that Fox News listed is a Twitter user whose handle is @whatimemetosay and who describes themselves as a “meme creator” and “digital art creator,” making the network’s apparent error even less excusable.