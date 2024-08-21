Fox News Host Becomes an Unlikely Michelle Obama Fan

Fox News doesn’t generally have too many good things to say about Michelle Obama, but the network’s long-serving chief political analyst Brit Hume was full of praise for the former first lady’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Obama’s unlikely booster said he thought she was “just terrific.”

Hume, who has been with Fox News since leaving ABC News in 1996, was unstinting in his admiration for Obama, 60, who echoed her husband’s election campaign slogan by telling the convention that “hope is making a comeback.”

To cheers, she attacked Donald Trump for what she called his “ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better.”

Hume, 81, was clearly impressed by her rhetoric, saying: “I think the speech of the night was Michelle Obama. She is an extraordinarily impressive woman, former first lady of the United States, you can see why members of the Democratic Party always kind of hope that maybe she’d step in and run for president after him in any of these past several cycles.”

He tempered his praise with a gripe about the Obamas’ lifestyle, adding: “It does however, I have to say this, get a little rich when she starts talking about hope. I can’t imagine why somebody who has had the life she’s had–a product of Princeton and Harvard Law School, an elite law firm, the first lady of the United States with a magnificent house on Martha’s Vineyard worth about $12 million and another one going up in Hawaii–why it is that she’s so hopeless all the time and has to have her hope revived.”

“Apart from that,” he added, “I thought she was just terrific.”

He had some kind words for Barack Obama and Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband, as well.

“I think it was a night of very good speeches. Emhoff, I think was excellent, charming, affecting,” he said, adding: “Barack Obama was his old self, his familiar self with the superb sense of timing and cadence and his delivery we’re so familiar with,” although he said that he thought his speech was “way too long.”

Hume wasn’t the only Fox News host who was impressed by the former president’s wife at the DNC.

“Barack Obama, essentially showing this crowd why he is still such a star inside the Democratic Party, but perhaps, perhaps overshadowed by his wife, the former first lady Michelle Obama, who had an amazing speech that got this crowd on their feet,” said Bret Baier.

Dana Perino also said: “And you have another example of Michelle Obama and Barack Obama, great partnership, and for this crowd and this room, it was a beautiful speech, and again, the oratory skills are incredible.”