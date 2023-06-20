Fox News Analyst Brit Hume Slams Trump After Brit Baier Fox Interview
‘INCOHERENT’
Fox News’ Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume was not impressed by former President Donald Trump’s performance in an interview with his colleague Bret Baier, which aired Monday evening. In the segment Trump insisted he had won the 2020 election, and denied retaining classified documents, a charge federal prosecutors leveled against him in a lengthy indictment earlier this month. “His answers on the matters of the law seem to me to verge on incoherent,” Hume said. “He seemed to be saying that the documents were really his and that he didn’t give them back when he was requested to do when they were subpoenaed because, you know, he wasn’t ready to because he sorted them and separated the classified information or whatever from his golf shirts or whatever he was saying. It was not altogether clear what he was saying.” In the interview, Trump claimed the boxes seized by the feds contained “golf shirts, pants, shoes.”