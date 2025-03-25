Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Fox News Analyst Floored by Hegseth’s Attempt to Deny Bombshell Leak
NOT HAVING IT
Brit Hume called Hegseth’s disclosure in a Trump administration group chat that inadvertently included a journalist “a major leak.”
Sean Craig
Published
Mar. 25 2025
7:27AM EDT
Sean Craig
sean.craig@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Jeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
Media
Jon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
Opinion
Usha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
Politics
Stunned Trump Learns of Massive Security Breach: ‘They Had WHAT?’
Jasmine Venet
Politics
Hillary Clinton Gives Perfect Response After Trump Admin’s War Plans Leak
Erkki Forster