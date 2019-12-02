Fox News Analyst Juan Williams Says Trump Must Fire Stephen Miller
Juan Williams, a regular analyst on Fox News, has called on President Trump to fire his senior adviser Stephen Miller. Leaked emails revealed last month that Miller pushed white-nationalist materials on staffers at the right-wing website Breitbart in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Writing for The Hill, Williams said the leaked emails “fuel the suspicion that [Miller] harbors a long-held hatred of immigrants, especially when they are not white.” Williams went on: “In Miller’s case, what was once just suspect—or at most thought to be implicit—is now explicit. That hard-edged reality can lead to only one conclusion—Miller must be fired.” Williams wrote that, if Trump fails to fire his adviser over the leaked emails, then the president will have proved that he is “either himself a racist or someone who gives aid and comfort to avowed racists.” He concluded: “The only question now is: Where are Republican voices demanding Miller’s firing?”