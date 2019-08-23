CHEAT SHEET
Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace did not mince words when assessing President Donald Trump’s Friday morning Twitter tirade ordering around U.S. businesses and calling the Federal Reserve chairman an “enemy” as the stock market took a plunge over China’s retaliatory tariffs.
In a series of tweets, the president attacked Jerome Powell—at one point asking whether the Fed chair is a “bigger enemy” than Chinese President Xi Jinping—and demanding U.S. companies to stop doing business with China.
“Best I can tell, the American president can’t order U.S. companies how they’re going to do their sales and where they’re going to have their supply chains,” Wallace said in response during an appearance on America’s Newsroom. “We have a free-market capitalist system.”
“He can’t sit there and order the CEO of the board,” Wallace continued, “and my guess is most people in this country wouldn’t want to see the president be able to do this.” He later concluded: “When you have the president of the United States sort of flailing around this way and ordering companies to move back to the U.S. and saying that the head of the Federal Reserve is the enemy of the country, is that going to create more consumer confidence about the state of the economy or not?”