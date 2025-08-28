Cheat Sheet
Fox News Anchor Gets Frightening Diagnosis After Shivering On Air

Amber Levis 

Published 08.28.25 3:36PM EDT 
John Roberts
Fox News anchor John Roberts has been hospitalized with an advanced case of malaria. Roberts, 68, told People that he was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne illness on Monday after he began shivering uncontrollably while filming his news segment. He “had been hurting from the top of my head to the tip of my toes.” Concerned, he got his blood work done, which showed that his platelet and white blood cell count were abnormally low. After he received the official diagnosis, he “was a little scared.” Gone unchecked, malaria can become life-threatening. “One of my doctors said I’m the first case he has ever seen,” he wrote on an X post. While Roberts does not have a medical classification for the severity of his malaria, he reported that “I have never felt that sick in my life.” The conservative news anchor spent two weeks in Indonesia at the end of July and started feeling symptoms around 10 days after returning home in early August. Roberts is being treated with IV artesunate, a first-line treatment for severe cases of malaria. Roberts reportedly hopes to return to work by early next week.

Amazon Faces Suit From Users Who ‘Bought’ Movies on Prime Video but Don’t Own Them
Ethan Cotler 

Published 08.28.25 1:24PM EDT 
The Amazon Prime Video logo appears on the screen of a smartphone and in the background on the computer screen in Reno, United States, on December 15, 2024.
When Amazon users click “Buy” on a movie on the Prime Video platform, they aren’t really buying it, according to a class action lawsuit filed in federal court in Seattle alleging the company is guilty of a bait and switch. Instead users are purchasing a revocable license, unlike the ownership a customer has when purchasing a DVD. So if an Amazon user buys the new Jurassic World movie on Prime Video for $29.99 but Amazon loses the rights to the film, so does the buyer. The suit was brought by California resident Lisa Reingold, who, according to the complaint, purchased the fourth season of the Nickelodeon sitcom Bella and the Bulldogs on Amazon in May for $17.79, after applying a $3 credit. But soon after, the title was no longer available. Earlier this year, California implemented the Digital Property Rights Transparency Law (AB-2426), which makes “bait and switch” practices—defined in the suit—as unlawful. Reingold argues that Amazon is violating the law. Unless sellers get acknowledgment from buyers that they are receiving a revocable license or clearly define the limitations of the transaction, it is against the law to market the product as a “purchase.” Reingold’s suit seeks restitution and a disgorgement of profits Amazon made using this practice, in addition to requiring the tech giant to revise its practices.

Here’s One Upside to the End of Summer—Chacos Are 30% Off Sitewide + 40% Off Sale Styles
Published 08.28.25 12:00AM EDT 
Chaco Footwear
We don’t need no stinkin’ summer to wear a good pair of Chacos—they’re seasonless. For those unaware, Chaco makes outdoor footwear that feels comfortable to wear and looks uniquely adventurous. Once you notice a Chaco in the wild, you’ll see them everywhere. They are the moment for anyone ready to transition from summer beach walks to fall leaf peeping. And right now, Chaco is offering an End of Season Sale with 40% off sale items and 30% off sitewide (exclusions apply). If you need a pair, don’t wait—select styles like Bodhi and Townes won’t return after this sale.

CushZ
30% Off Sitewide + 40% Off Sale Styles
Shop At Chaco Footwear$80

Free Returns | Free Shipping

For ultimate comfort, the CushZ is an extra-cushioned sandal designed specifically for casual day-to-day wear. And this style is Chaco’s lightest “Z” yet.

Z/Sandal
30% Off Sitewide + 40% Off Sale Styles
Shop At Chaco Footwear$105

Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you haven’t picked up Chaco’s Z/Sandal, this sale is a great time. Simple, durable, and comfortable—the classic sandal has the new ChacoGrip™ outsole for any terrain.

Canyon Woven Clog
30% Off Sitewide + 40% Off Sale Styles
Shop At Chaco Footwear$135

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Finally, the clog trend is alive and well with the Canyon Woven Clog. It has the trusted footbed support of Chaco’s Z/Sandal made with a softer, more flexible material. And, it just looks cool.

Don’t miss your chance to get your first (or your next) Chaco at a really great price. Explore the End of Season Sale and get 40% off sale items + 30% off sitewide (exclusions apply).

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
‘Gangnam Style’ Star Busted For Illegal Pill Prescriptions
Tom Sanders 

Updated 08.28.25 1:31PM EDT 
Published 08.28.25 1:30PM EDT 
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 16: (AUSTRALIA OUT) South Korean singer, songwriter Psy poses during a portrait shoot at the Marquee Club, The Star on October 16, 2012 in Sydney, Australia.
K-pop megastar PSY has apologized after he was booked by South Korean police this week on suspicion of using illegal proxies to obtain prescription drugs. The 47-year-old Gangnam Style singer, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, is accused of violating the country’s Medical Service Act by acquiring prescriptions for controlled psychotropic medications, including the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and sleep aid Stilnox, without the required in-person consultations. He is further accused of having his manager and other associates collect the medications, a practice strictly prohibited under South Korean law, which only allows immediate family or caregivers to pick up prescriptions. Although he has not yet been convicted, PSY has admitted fault and apologized, describing it as “a clear mistake and negligence.” Through his agency, P Nation, PSY stated that he would fully cooperate with investigators and apologized for troubling fans and the public. “His use of sleeping medication has been under medical supervision and within the prescribed dosage, and there was no proxy prescribing,” the agency said. A university hospital doctor has also been booked on suspicion of facilitating the transactions. The doctor implicated has denied wrongdoing.

4
NFL Owner Secretly Relapsed and Was Taking Ketamine Before Death
Leigh Kimmins 

Published 08.28.25 12:28PM EDT 
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to the fans during the Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay relapsed on drugs two years before his death in May, according to a Washington Post investigation published Thursday. Irsay had been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past but hid the relapse from the public. The revelation has invited scrutiny of the “luxury” recovery doctor who prescribed him opioids and ketamine “at amounts that worried people close to him.” The same doctor, Harry Haroutunian, signed Irsay’s death certificate, which listed cardiac arrest as the cause of death. No autopsy or toxicology testing was performed, the paper said. Citing five people with direct knowledge of the case, the Post found that Irsay overdosed three times in the last five years of his life, incidents that Colts executives and Irsay himself kept hidden from the public. All five sources told the Post they witnessed Irsay receive ketamine injections. He died May 21, 2025, at age 65. In a statement, Irsay’s daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, who now control the Colts, said, “The media is not the place to address inquiries about information which is disputed, lacks essential context, or involves private medical matters.”

This Pure Gold Jewelry Is a Great Gift and an Even Greater Investment—Get 25% Off Now
Published 08.28.25 12:00AM EDT 
Shop LC
Gold can be a sound investment. But that doesn’t mean you need to sleep on solid bars stuffed in a mattress every night. Gold is (famously) beautiful, something that can enhance your wardrobe as well as your portfolio. Shop LC makes shopping for gold easier with a variety of jewelry pieces priced under the perceived market value. That means upgrading your fashion game with the opportunity to get a return on your investment as gold prices appreciate. Can that ring that turns your finger green say the same? Right now, you can get 25% off your order when you use code SHOPSAVE.

10K Gold Paper Clip Chain Necklace
25% off with code SHOPSAVE
Buy At Shop LC$1200

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The 10K Gold Paper Clip Chain Necklace is 24 inches and weighs 6.7 grams. The style was designed to work solo or layered with other pieces.

10K Gold Hollow Miami Cuban Necklace
25% off with code SHOPSAVE
Buy At Shop LC$1170

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The 10K Gold Hollow Miami Cuban Necklace is 26 inches and weighs 6.5 grams. The substantial chain is timeless, bold, and can add glam to any outfit.

10K Gold Italian Wave Ring
25% off with code SHOPSAVE
Buy At Shop LC$600

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The 10K Gold Italian Wave Ring weighs 2.5 grams. The diamond-cut wave pattern beautifully reflects light, offering a subtle, eye-catching style.

Shop LC jewelry doesn’t just help your bottom line. With the “Your Purchase Feeds” program, each order helps provide meals to children in need. So far, Shop LC has donated over 54 million meals globally and counting. If you’re ready to make your fashion work harder for you, go to Shop LC and get 25% off your order with code SHOPSAVE.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5
Tourist Ripped for Force-Feeding Elephant Beer in Wild Clip
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Published 08.28.25 12:56PM EDT 
Man with social media handle skydive_kenya feeding drink to elephant
A Spanish man is being investigated by Kenyan authorities after he reportedly posted a video of himself pouring a beer down an elephant’s trunk on Tuesday. The man was visiting the Ol Jogi Conservancy in the central county of Laikipia when he posted the clip to Instagram under the handle skydive_kenya, BBC reported. In the video, he can be heard saying, “We are on beer time.” He captioned the post, “Just a tusker with a tusked friend.” However, the post was then deleted after it began to attract a barrage of negative comments from local Kenyans calling for his deportation. “This should never have happened. We’re a conservation, and we can’t allow that to happen,” a staffer at the conservancy told BBC. They added, “We don’t even allow people to go near the elephants.” BBC reported that the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is also investigating the incident. In another clip on his page, the man is also seen drinking while touching a Rhinoceros at the nearby Ol Pejeta Conservancy. An Ol Pejeta representative told BBC that the man, who describes himself as an “adrenaline junkie” on his page, “has also broken our rules because he was not supposed to touch the rhinos because they are not pets.”

6
TikTok Influencer Trapped in the Amazon for Weeks After Making Key Mistake
Leigh Kimmins 

Published 08.28.25 10:18AM EDT 
CallanBowl/YouTube
A TikTok influencer was trapped deep in the Amazon rainforest for 18 days after making a critical error during his illegal journey. Callan Bole, 25, took a flight from Colombia to Brazil during the wet season, when heavy rainfall often cuts off communities. And that’s precisely what happened, leaving the Brit trapped in an indigenous community. After his flight, Bole chartered a boat into the protected area to reach the tiny town, but flooding meant he couldn’t leave. “It was never dry. There was never a moment [without rain],“ he said in one video after sleeping on the riverbank. He was later taken in by a kind local man in São Gabriel da Cachoeira, on the Colombian-Brazilian border. “They didn’t speak a word of English, only a local dialect that not even my phone could translate,” he said in another clip, showing his host’s modest home. He ended up evacuating in a military plane that landed in the area to airlift an injured person to a hospital. “I was scared I’d be there for a few more months,” he said.

7
Tennis Star’s Girlfriend Roasts Him With Question at Post-Game Presser
Ethan Cotler 

Published 08.28.25 12:05PM EDT 
Ben Shelton
American tennis star Ben Shelton advanced to the third round of the US Open Wednesday, but his soccer star girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, still had some critiques of his performance. Rodman, who is the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, took a playful jab at Shelton’s slower-than-usual serving speeds when she was given the final question at his post-game press conference. “So, how did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135 today?” she asked. “I just know you like to serve big, and it wasn’t breaking 140 today.” Shelton cracked up, looking off at the media relations person, asking, “Why did you give her a question?” After a moment, Shelton was able to compose himself and give a candid answer to Rodman’s question, blaming his serves on the weather. “It was cold outside,” Shelton said. “So I think that was the main reason. I was focused on hitting spots, and I didn’t hit those spots. So maybe I should just serve bigger, something that I’ll definitely work on next time.” Rodman, 23, had been in the stands to support Shelton, 22, as he secured a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta. Rodman, who became the youngest player drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League at 18 years old in 2021, went public with her relationship with Shelton in March 2025 after previously hinting at the romance online.

8
Ariana Grande Announces First Tour in Seven Years
Amber Levis 

Published 08.28.25 12:07PM EDT 
Ariana Grande
She’s back. Pop star Ariana Grande announced on Thursday that she is embarking on her first tour in six years. Grande, 32, will be hitting the road to perform songs off her 2024 album, Eternal Sunshine. The album, her seventh full-length release, received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Her tour will start in June 2026, beginning in Oakland, California, and will make stops in multiple major American cities, from Los Angeles to New York. Since Grande ended her international tour for her album Sweetener in 2019, she has turned her talents to Hollywood. Beginning in 2022, Grande starred in the two-part Jon Chu-directed blockbuster hit Wicked, playing Glinda alongside Broadway legend Cynthia Erivo, who played Elphaba. Grande was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role. Grande became mired in scandal after she started dating her married Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, of The SpongeBob SquarePants Musical fame. Rumors circulated that Slater cheated on his previous spouse, Lilly Jay, amid their budding relationship. Grande has publicly denied the claims. “There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” she told Vanity Fair.

Take Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Labor Day Sale
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.25.25 3:37PM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 3:33PM EDT 
A collection of vibrators and other sex toys on an orange background. There is phone to show that some of the toys can be controlled remotely.
Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
30% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.

Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator
50% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.

Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.

9
Tour De France Champion Flown to Hospital After ‘Serious’ Crash
Tom Sanders 

Published 08.28.25 10:20AM EDT 
Pink jersey Britain's rider of team Sky Christopher Froome, winner, poses with the trophy on the podium after the 21st and last stage of the 101st Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, on May 27, 2018 in Rome.
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has been flown to hospital after suffering a major crash during a training session on Wednesday. The British cyclist is set to undergo emergency surgery later today after suffering five broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a fracture in his lower back, according to a statement on X. “Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday afternoon following a serious training crash,” the statement read. “No other cyclists or vehicles were involved. We will update on Chris’ condition following surgery.” Froome, 40, is one of the most decorated cyclists of his generation and won the Tour de France with Team Sky in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017, along with major titles at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España. Back in February he broke his collarbone and hinted that 2025 could be his last year of professional cycling; a prediction which is now almost certain to come true given the extent and timing of his injuries. Froome previously suffered another major crash in 2019 which saw him break multiple bones, including his pelvis, femur, and ribs. Although he later returned to competitive cycling, he never managed to fully recapture his previous form.

10
Ridley Scott Reveals He Turned Down $20M to Direct Franchise Sequel: ‘I Can’t Be Bought’
Harry Thompson 

Published 08.28.25 12:04PM EDT 
Director Ridley Scott, his wife, producer Giannina Facio, and cast members Tahar Rahim and Vanessa Kirby pose during a photocall for the World Premiere of the film "Napoleon"
Directing royalty Ridley Scott said Hasta la vista, baby, to a $20 million fee to work on Terminator 3. The Gladiator visionary, 87, revealed he was “proud” to have snubbed the mammoth contract. “I can’t be bought,” he told The Guardian, despite demanding remuneration to match that of legendary franchise star Arnold Schwarzenegger. “When they said yes, I thought, ‘F--- me.’ But I couldn’t do it. It’s not my thing. It’s like doing a Bond movie.” Incidentally, he said he wouldn’t ever do a Bond movie either, because “I would try to make it real. That’s why they’ve never asked me to do a Bond movie, because I could f--- it up.” Elsewhere in the interview, Scott revealed that Gladiator III was “in process right now” and that there would be an Alien prequel if he gets the right idea for it. He also revealed that his next movie was a project centered on the Battle of Britain, likely focusing on the air defense of the U.K. against Germany during World War II.

