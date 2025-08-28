Fox News Anchor Gets Frightening Diagnosis After Shivering On Air
Fox News anchor John Roberts has been hospitalized with an advanced case of malaria. Roberts, 68, told People that he was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne illness on Monday after he began shivering uncontrollably while filming his news segment. He “had been hurting from the top of my head to the tip of my toes.” Concerned, he got his blood work done, which showed that his platelet and white blood cell count were abnormally low. After he received the official diagnosis, he “was a little scared.” Gone unchecked, malaria can become life-threatening. “One of my doctors said I’m the first case he has ever seen,” he wrote on an X post. While Roberts does not have a medical classification for the severity of his malaria, he reported that “I have never felt that sick in my life.” The conservative news anchor spent two weeks in Indonesia at the end of July and started feeling symptoms around 10 days after returning home in early August. Roberts is being treated with IV artesunate, a first-line treatment for severe cases of malaria. Roberts reportedly hopes to return to work by early next week.