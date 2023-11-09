Fox News Anchor Calls Hillary Clinton ‘So Evil’ for Trump-Hitler Comparison

Fox News “straight news” anchor Harris Faulkner lashed out against “failed presidential candidate” Hillary Clinton on Thursday, claiming the former secretary of state was “so evil” for making a comparison between former President Donald Trump and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

During a Wednesday appearance on daytime talk show The View, Clinton warned about the dangers of a second Trump administration amid recent polls that find the disgraced ex-president leading President Joe Biden in several battleground states.

“When I was secretary of state, I used to talk about ‘one and done,’” she said. “What I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected and then they would try to do away with elections, and do away with opposition, and do away with a free press.”

Clinton added: “Hitler was duly elected. All of a sudden somebody with those tendencies, dictatorial, authoritarian tendencies, would be like ‘OK we’re gonna shut this down, we’re gonna throw these people in jail.’ And they didn’t usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do.”

While Clinton’s remarks came after The Washington Post reported that Trump is working up plans to sic the Department of Justice on his political enemies and invoke the Insurrection Act if he’s elected again, it didn’t take long for MAGA influencers to freak out over her remarks.

And considering how obsessed Fox News has long been with the former first lady, it was just a matter of time before the conservative cable giant entered the fray.

Faulkner, who last year couldn’t accept that Clinton was not running for president in 2024, took aim at the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee over her remarks during a Thursday conversation with Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz.

“Hillary Clinton went there! Of course, she’s a failed presidential candidate herself—twice—getting a lot of heat for an extreme warning about electing former President Trump,” Faulkner huffed.

After airing a clip of Clinton’s comments, the Fox News anchor then suggested it was wickedly vile for Clinton to invoke Hitler because of the current conflict in Gaza.

“She’s so evil,” Faulkner fumed. “Jason, did you catch that? That in the middle of Israel at war with terrorists, to bring up any comparison with Hitler is just heartless! Heartless! I call her one of the many now ongoing heart donors on the planet.”

Agreeing with his colleague, Chaffetz said it was “just delusional” to compare Trump with Hitler, claiming that it “dilutes the atrocities that happened” during the Holocaust. He then went on to gush over Trump’s presidential record, claiming the “world was a peaceful place” during the ex-president’s single term.

“Obviously, she is a little bitter because she was measuring the drapes, thought she would move in and be the next president. But no, she got beat and beat badly,” he added.