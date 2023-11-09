Hillary Clinton Compares Trump to Hitler on ‘The View’
STRONG WORDS
Hillary Clinton warned of a second Trump administration during an appearance Wednesday on ABC’s The View, and at one point even said that the Republican frontrunner may be going further than Adolf Hitler by telegraphing his “dictatorial, authoritarian tendencies” while not in government. “When I was secretary of state, I used to talk about… [how] people would get legitimately elected, and then they would try to do away with elections, and do away with opposition, and do away with a free press,” Clinton said. “And you could see it in countries where—well, Hitler was duly elected—and so all of a sudden, somebody with those…dictatorial authoritarian tendencies would be like, ‘Oh, okay, we’re going to shut this down. We’re going to throw these people in jail.’ And they didn’t usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do.” Trump’s advisers, for instance, are working up plans to potentially invoke the Insurrection Act on Inauguration Day, according toThe Washington Post.