Fox News Anchor Experiences Real-Life Ron Burgundy Moment

‘LAS LIBERAL DA’
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner apparently suffered her own Ron Burgundy moment on Monday as she seemingly struggled to read from her teleprompter while teasing an upcoming segment. Referencing Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon’s new diversion program for juvenile criminals, Faulkner told Fox News viewers: “Las liberal da scraping jail times for juveniles convicted of felony crimes.” The gibberish-sounding sentence, however, makes far more sense once you realize that she was most likely supposed to say the following: “L.A.’s liberal DA scrapping jail times for juveniles convicted of felony crimes.” So a hint to all control room staff out there: Please double-check your copy before running it in the teleprompter.