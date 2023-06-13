Fox News Anchor Apologizes for Mistaking Trump Aide for Melania
WHOOPS
Fox News had to issue a quick correction when the network mistook an Donald Trump aide as the ex-president’s wife on Tuesday. As the president turned himself in for arrest in the classified documents case, the conservative cable giant reported that Melania Trump had just appeared at the Miami federal courthouse ahead of her husband’s arraignment. “We have some video that we want to play out here, Melania Trump entering the courthouse just a short time ago,” Fox News anchor John Roberts said on Tuesday afternoon. “There she is. Just out of the vehicle and now going toward the courthouse.” A few minutes later, however, Roberts told viewers that it was actually Trump assistant Margo Martin that the network had spotted exiting a vehicle. “We thought that was Melania Trump who was arriving, apparently it was not Melania, apologies for that,” Roberts noted, adding: “But a day like today, with so many comings and goings, it’s easy from a distance to mistake two people.”