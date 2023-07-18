Fox News Anchor: ‘Maybe It Doesn’t Matter’ if Trump’s Indicted a Bunch of Times
‘TWO SIDES OF THIS’
Fox News anchor John Roberts openly wondered on Tuesday if the increasing stack of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump even matters, suggesting voters have “become inured” to the 2024 GOP frontrunner racking up indictments. With the ex-president revealing he’s now a target of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, Roberts noted how Trump’s primary rivals have responded to the news. Nikki Haley, for instance, bemoaned the “drama” surrounding Trump, prompting Roberts to say she “obviously” wants to move past his legal issues. “You gotta wonder if, at some point, voters become inured to all this,” the anchor asked. “Well, how many indictments can a former president and a current presidential candidate face before people say, you know what, maybe it doesn't matter?” Chief political anchor Bret Baier, for his part, said there are “two sides of this,” with some GOP candidates telling voters they “really liked Trump’s policies” but “don’t like the chaos” he brings. “But then there’s another side that says, listen, why are they going after him so hard? Why are they doing this to this former president who we liked his policies, we had some problems with him personally maybe, but why are they doing it?” Baier added. “And maybe, this is their thinking, he’s shaking things up and bringing down the swamp and changing Washington and that’s why they going after him. At least that’s what they say publicly.”