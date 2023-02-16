Fox News Anchor’s Soon-to-Be Ex-Husband Allegedly Held Knife to Her Throat
‘F*** VALENTINE’S DAY’
Two months before she stunned viewers by announcing her pending divorce on-air during a Valentine’s Day segment, Fox News anchor Julie Banderas called the police on her soon-to-be ex-husband for allegedly holding a steak knife to her throat. The Daily Mail reported that Andrew Sansone was arrested on Dec. 19 over the incident, which occurred five days earlier. According to a police report, Banderas claimed Sansone was angry that she ate mashed potatoes he had prepared for their three kids. Sansone, a 55-year-old financial adviser, was arrested for menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, and a judge later granted Banderas a restraining order. While the fight supposedly escalated over potatoes, the police report said the couple had been arguing throughout the day about money over their pending divorce and custody battle. Sansone had initially filed for divorce March, but the couple still lived together as the case proceeded in court. “Congratulations are in order. If you know me, you'd clap,” Banderas said last week while publicly revealing her divorce on Fox News’ Gutfeld!, adding: “F*** Valentine’s Day!”