Fox News Anchor Corners GOP Rep Whining About Reading the Debt Bill: ‘It’s Only 99 Pages’
READ MUCH?
When Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) appeared Tuesday afternoon on Fox News to grumble about lawmakers being given 72 hours to review the debt deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, he likely expected a sympathetic audience. But instead, Norman got a surprising dose of pushback from his host. The Republican lawmaker complained about the compromise suspending the debt limit until 2025, suggesting he might call for a vote to revoke the McCarthy’s speakership over it. He further carped to Fox that he is being asked by GOP leadership to support a bill “we haven’t even read,” prompting Fox News anchor John Roberts to interrupt: “But [McCarthy] is giving you 72 hours to consider it before you’re asked to vote on it.” Norman replied: “For this serious of a bill affecting the dollars that it is... we ought to have a lot more time.” And then Roberts blurted out: “It’s only 99 pages.” After the Fox host reiterated himself, Norman chuckled and stammered before pivoting away to his “serious concerns” with the deal. “At the end of the day, I think we gave away way too much and it’s time to negotiate and go back to the table,” he concluded.