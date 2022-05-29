Fox News Anchor Rebukes GOP Rep. for Promoting D’Souza’s Batshit Movie
‘YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY WRONG!’
Fox News anchor Sandra Smith chided Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) for touting conspiratorial filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza’s election fraud documentary 2000 Mules, telling the MAGA congressman that the movie had been “fact-checked” numerous times and been “debunked.” Despite being unendorsed in his Senate race by former President Donald Trump for being too “woke” on the 2020 “stolen” election myth, Brooks spent much of his Fox News Sunday interview insisting Trump was “robbed” while promoting the “Big Lie.” After Smith noted that there’s “still no evidence or proof provided that there was any sort of fraud in that election,” Brooks held up D’Souza’s unhinged film to make his case. “That has been looked at and fact-checked by multiple outlets, including Reuters, who have debunked that as any sort of proof that there was widespread voter fraud,” Smith shot back. “You’re absolutely wrong, Sandra,” Brooks, who has been accused of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, groused. “But keep going with that story if you wish.” D’Souza has whined for weeks now that the conservative cable giant—which currently faces multiple defamation lawsuits over baseless voting machine fraud claims made on its airwaves—has ignored his film, resulting in his primetime Fox appearances drying up.