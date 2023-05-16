Some Fox Anchors Reportedly ‘Eager’ to Join Tucker When Their Contracts End
WHAT THE TUCK?
Several Fox News stars have let Tucker Carlson know they’re interested in ditching the conservative cable giant to join his upcoming endeavors, Variety reported on Tuesday. Carlson, who was shockingly fired by Fox last month, recently announced he will launch a new show on Twitter, despite being under contract with Fox until January 2025. The ex-Fox host has accused the network of fraud and breach of contract and has enlisted a rogues gallery of right-wing attack dogs to pressure the channel to free him from a non-compete clause. “A handful of Fox anchors have reached out to Carlson directly or had their surrogates contact him to say they are eager to join whatever venture he starts on Twitter when their contracts are up, according to sources,” Variety’s Tatiana Siegel reported. Since Carlson’s departure, Fox News has seen its ratings—especially in primetime—plummet as angry conservatives ditch the network. Also, according to Variety, Carlson was told by an unnamed Fox board member that he was canned as a verbal condition of the $787.5 million settlement the network reached with Dominion Voting Systems. Both Dominion and Fox have strenuously denied that Carlson’s ouster is at all linked to the settlement.