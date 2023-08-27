Fox News Apologizes After False Story About Gold Star Family
BACKTRACK
Fox News conceded on Saturday it published a false story last month that claimed a Gold Star family had to pay tens of thousands of dollars to ship their relative home from Afghanistan without help from the U.S. government. In reality, the family paid nothing. “The now unpublished story has been addressed internally and we sincerely apologize to the Gee family,” a spokesperson said in a statement to CNN, referring to fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee’s family. The statement came days after Military.com reported on multiple emails that a Marines spokesperson sent to Fox News executives noting the story was false. “Using the grief of a family member of a fallen Marine to score cheap clickbait points is disgusting,” the top Marine Corps spokesperson wrote to executives.