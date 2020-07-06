Fox News Claims It ‘Mistakenly Eliminated’ Trump Out of Photo With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Fox News on Monday morning apologized for cropping President Donald Trump out of a photograph of him posing with convicted pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the recently arrested socialite who allegedly served as Epstein’s “madam.” The network claimed the clear crop job was a mere mistake.
“On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during Fox News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Maxwell. We regret the error,” read the network’s statement, per CNN’s senior media reporter Oliver Darcy.
The edited, Trump-free image was featured in a Sunday segment on Maxwell’s sex-trafficking charges and was taken at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in February 2000. Interestingly, while Fox cropped the president out of the image, they did not crop out his then-girlfriend/now-wife Melania Knauss Trump.