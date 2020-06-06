Fox News Apologizes for Graphic Showing Stock Market Reactions to Violence Against Black Men
Fox News apologized on Saturday for airing a graphic showing the stock market reactions to historic incidents of violence against black Americans. During a segment on Special Report on Friday, the network discussed stocks rising after violent events including the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., the acquittal of LAPD officers who beat Rodney King, and the death of George Floyd. In a statement on Saturday shared by anchor Bret Baier, the network apologized, saying the segment was missing the appropriate context.
“The infographic used on FOX News Channel’s Special Report to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest should have never aired on television without full context,” the network said in a statement. “We apologize for the insensitivity of the image & take this issue seriously.” Friday’s segment came amid jubilant coverage on the network of the surprisingly strong jobs report, which was touted by President Donald Trump and celebrated by many of Fox News’ and Fox Business Network’s most prominent personalities.