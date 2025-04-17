Fox News Bans ‘Gutfeld’ Guest for ‘Harassing’ Female Staff

Right-wing comedian Tyler Fischer, who in February told Fox News he was suing shows that rejected him for being “a straight white guy,” has now reportedly been blacklisted from the network after “harassing” a female staff member.

And he’s considering suing them too.

The frequent Gutfeld! guest, who regularly appears on Fox, claims his only “crime” was asking a woman out for coffee, reported Daily Mail. But Fox, which faced its own wave of #MeToo accusations in 2017, disagrees, and Fischer has been banned from the network’s New York studios over the suspicious interaction.

Sage Steele, Roseanne Barr, Kyle Dunnigan, Brett Cooper, Megyn Kelly, Adam Carolla, Tyler Fischer and Alonzo Bodden attend the Mr. Birchum Series Premiere in Los Angeles in 2024. Araya Doheny/Araya Doheny/Getty Images for DailyWire+

Fischer, 38, was supposed to appear on the Jan. 30 episode of Gutfeld! and was in the building early for a meeting. He approached a young woman sitting at her desk in what he told Daily Mail was a “flirty little interaction.”

“I introduced myself, I said ‘Hey, I’m Tyler... I need to get going to the show to film, but would you ever get coffee sometime,’” he said.

But he was escorted away by security only moments later. The young employee had reported the incident as harassment, and the security accompanied Fischer to the Gutfeld! set to tape his appearance. Two weeks later, his next pre-arranged appearance was canceled. Fischer appeared on the show over a dozen times in the last two years, but said he hasn’t been asked to come back since the incident.

The comedian said he was “stunned and humiliated” from the experience, and believes he’s a victim of “woke mind virus” culture.

“It is not illegal or against any rules at Fox to ask a grown adult for coffee,” he said. “But in the woke mind virus world, any advance by a man is labeled as some kind of toxic masculinity.”

Tyler Fischer is now banned from Fox News after a woman says he harassed her. Araya Doheny/Araya Doheny/Getty Images for DailyWire+

Fischer, who regularly jokes about “fat bald feminists,” women getting sent to Auschwitz, Trump grabbing women by the p---y, white people using the N-word—and himself openly uses the slur “r----d”—has also joked about women being forced to have sex with their divorced partners because “fair is fair.”

The comedian, who is now considering pursuing legal action against Fox, talked to the network only a couple of months ago about the “discrimination” case he’s been pursuing that claims he was cut from acting roles due to “DEI policies.”

“I was doing TV shows and acting and my career was growing in Hollywood,” he said at the time. “But these DEI policies, I was told explicitly, we have too many white guys.”

He said the “discrimination” issues are the reason people are “turning to alternative media sources.”

Tyler Fischer attends the DailyWire+ Red Carpet Premiere of "Lady Ballers" in Nashville in 2023. Jason Davis/Jason Davis/Getty Images for Bentkey Venture

But it seems that even Fox wasn’t “alternative” enough for Fischer, because now he’s thinking about suing them, too.

Fischer, who also appears on Fox Nation’s special No Pardon Needed and was a guest on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience last year, said that legal action might be the only way to protect accused men.

“It is beyond tragic to see men hide away in fear,” he told Daily Mail. "I, for one, will not allow it to happen to me."

Network employees overheard the interaction, but Fox declined to comment on Fischer’s blacklist.

Fox faced a torrent of #MeToo allegations in 2017 from an onslaught of women who accused Fox hosts and stars from harassing them. The accusations especially targeted late chairman Roger Ailes and former primetime star Bill O’Reilly.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Fischer for comment.