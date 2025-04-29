Fox News: Bill Belichick and His GF, 24, Probably Met at Church

The New York Giants roasted Donald Trump Tuesday for his false claim that he told the team to keep Saquon Barkley, the running back who was transferred to the Philadelphia Eagles before their Super Bowl Championship. Trump, who was spotted golfing with Barkley on Sunday and honored him Monday at the White House, said he told Barkley’s former team to hang on tight to the all-star. “I was with the Giants, the head coach, and some people. And I said, ‘Do anything you have to, but don’t lose Saquon.’ They lost Saquon,” Trump alleged at the time. “That was not good. I called that one.” But on Tuesday, the Giants clapped back at Trump’s haughty claim. Pat Hanlon, the team’s vice president of communications, said there were “no conversations” that took place about the trade. Hanlon posted on his personal X account and tagged Trump: “With all due respect, stop yapping. Be the leader we all want you to be. And my 401K wants you to be. I’m trying to retire!!” Barkley, who drew criticism for spending time with Trump, fired back on X Monday by saying “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.”
The clothes and phone of the missing Long Island Democrat have been found, according to his family. Petros Krommidas, 29, was last seen Wednesday as he went for a training swim in the ocean for an upcoming triathlon. His family said that this was Krommidas’ usual routine, adding that he was “not a stranger to cold water training.” They reported him missing the next day, saying that it was “completely out of character for him not to respond.” The Long Island native was also running for a seat on the Nassau County Legislature. The Nassau County Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs expressed how “heartbroken” the committee was over the young Democrat’s disappearance. He said: “Petros is a bright, driven young man who has been a strong voice for Democratic values. He is well respected by the community and represents the very best of our next generation of leaders.” Krommidas spoke with the Nassau County Young Democrats the night before he went missing, posting about it on Facebook. His family is now asking for people to help with the search efforts by walking between Lido Beach to Riis Park in Long Island at high tide.
Fox News host Jesse Watters took a dig at Bill Belichick’s refusal to admit where he met his 24-year-old girlfriend live on Fox News. He made a cheeky reference to online rumors, telling his co-host, “I’m sure they met organically.” The 73-year-old football coach took part in a car-crash interview on CBS Mornings earlier this week, which saw him awkwardly fumble a question about how he met his current partner Jordon Hudson, who is 50 years his junior. Hudson, who was not part of the interview, interjected to say “we’re not talking about this” before storming off set, in a moment which has since gone viral. Discussing it in the studio with comedian Bridget Phetasy, Watters said: “For the first time, a woman does not want to say anything about how they met. What is that about?” Phetasy responded: “I love how everyone in Miami is like, ‘Oh, I know what this is actually about. We will not comment.’ I love that she will not talk about how they met, which leaves a lot to the imagination.” The pair then joked about the couple meeting “organically” in church and knowingly said: “We’ll leave it there out of respect.” Watters added: “Yeah, definitely! In the pews. They met in the pews and that is the story we will stick with. Bridget, good to see you. Thank you.”
Newly brazen Canadian voters headed to the polls on Monday to deliver an FU to Donald Trump, according to a CNN report. The network interviewed voters in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, and found that Canadians had forgotten their ‘polite’ stereotype. Speaking after the country successfully nominated liberal Mark Carney as the country’s permanent prime minister, one woman said: “I voted for who would be the best to take care of Trump. Because Trump is, I’m sorry to say, an a--hole.” Adding to her withering rebuke, she said: “He shouldn’t even be president of the United States. But because he is, we need a strong person so that we can stand strong.” The race appeared to be a shoo-in for Canada’s center-right party led by Pierre Poilievre, until Trump’s tariffs and “51st state” rhetoric irked Canadians into picking Carney. “I’m not sure what one does with a madman, even individual Canadians are doing what they can by shopping non-American,” another voter said. She called Trump’s policies and language towards Canada “ridiculous.” Another citizen said Canadian sovereignty was foremost in her mind when she lodged her vote. “It’s a scary time with what’s happening across the border,” she added.
Pierre “Maple MAGA” Poilievre’s support for President Donald Trump didn’t just cost him his bid for the Canadian premiership—he is also on track to lose his longtime seat in the Canadian Parliament. The leader of the Conservative Party has represented the riding of Carleton in Ottawa since 2004. He was narrowly unseated in Monday’s election by Liberal Bruce Fanjoy, the CBC projected early Tuesday. Throughout his career, Poilievre, 45, has fought to reduce the size of the federal government and cut regulations. He has spoken favorably of Trump, attacked “woke ideology,” and—in a nod to MAGA’s “America First”—adopted the slogan “Canada First.” Just a few months ago, he looked all but certain to be Canada’s next prime minister, as his party was ahead in the polls by 20 points. But as Trump has ignited a trade war with Canada and threatened to annex the U.S.’s northern neighbor as its “51st state,” Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals won more seats in Monday’s election. Carney had positioned himself as the best candidate to take on Trump, vowing to protect the country’s sovereignty and economic interests.
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly walked off set during the football coach’s awkward interview with CBS News Sunday. Citing sources familiar with the situation, TMZ reports that Hudson, 24, interrupted Belichick’s interview with Tony Dokoupil on Sunday Morning on numerous occasions while filming, and “got so heated” at one point that “she stood up and walked out.” Hudson reportedly delayed the interview “for about half an hour,” forcing higher-ups at CBS News to “salvage” the footage they had. Belichick’s interview went viral Sunday for featuring an awkward moment between Hudson and Dokoupil. When the journalist asked Belichick, 73, how he and Hudson met, the former cheerleader, who was off-camera, interjected to say: “We’re not talking about this.” “No?” Dokoupil replied. “No,” Hudson quipped back. Dokoupil described her as a “constant presence” during the segment, which was to promote Belichick’s new book The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football. Hudson began dating Belichick, who is 50 years her senior, in 2023. They made their relationship public a year later.
Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, has undergone breast reduction surgery a year after online users bullied her for wearing a low-cut gown at her wedding. The actress first announced her plans for surgery earlier this month, telling her Instagram followers that it’s something she had dreamed of for two decades. “It feels surreal and empowering to be finally doing something that I had always wanted to do, but hadn’t simply because of fear of anesthesia,” she wrote. Amurri, 40, was candid in the lead-up to the surgery, sharing glimpses of her preparations and offering aftercare tips. After going under the knife last week, she posted updates on her recovery. “I’m looking at these next few weeks as a great opportunity to be kind to myself and nurture myself,” she said. In July 2024, Amurri faced criticism online for wearing a low-cut gown after sharing photos from her wedding to chef Ian Hock. In a post on her blog, she said the cruel comments reduced her to tears, but she remained defiant. “My body isn’t something I’m ashamed of,” she wrote.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how she feels about President Donald Trump’s first 100 days back in office, saying she fears most for immigrants and people of color rather than herself. Obama revealed on Monday’s episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast that the plight of immigrants and people of color is what “frightens” her and “keeps [her] up at night,” adding that she isn’t sure if “we will have the advocates to protect everybody.” She said she also worries about the current “leadership that is, sort of, indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn’t, and we know that those decisions aren’t being made with courts and with due process.” The former first lady said that “it’s not the fear for myself anymore” that occupies her, but those who face “so much bias and so much racism and so much ignorance.”
Bestselling German novelist Alexandra Fröhlich, 58, was shot dead on her houseboat Tuesday. Local authorities said that the author was attacked in her houseboat on the Holzhafen bank of the Elbe River in Hamburg early Tuesday morning. “After evaluating traces and evidence, the investigating authorities now believe that the woman died as a result of violence,” a police spokesperson told local media. Police said that Fröhlich, a mother-of-three, was discovered by her son. She originally started out as a journalist in Ukraine and founded a women’s magazine in Kyiv. Her career as a novelist began in 2012 when she released her bestselling debut novel My Russian Mother-in-Law and Other Catastrophes, which she said was based on her experience being married to a Russian. She then published another successful novel in 2016 titled Death is a Certainty, as well as Skeletons in the Closet in 2019. Authorities are still looking for witnesses who might have seen any suspicious activity around the houseboat. Local media also reported that divers were deployed in the river, presumably to find the murder weapon. The police have not yet announced any suspects.
A Democratic congressman has launched the first impeachment effort of President Donald Trump’s second term. Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday, though the effort is unlikely to succeed given that Republicans control both chambers of Congress. The articles accuse Trump of obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers, international aggression, First Amendment violations, creation of an unlawful office, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach. The House resolution seeks to hold Trump accountable for his chaotic tariff rollout, the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, and mass deportations, among other infractions. “Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy,” Thanedar said in a statement. “His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act.”