Fox News Bosses Broke Bread With Trump After Indictment News Hit: NYT
COME DINE WITH ME
Where were you when Donald Trump was criminally indicted for the third time? The Fox News C-suite, for their part, were on their way to the former president’s golf club in New Jersey for a private dinner, according to a new report from The New York Times. The purpose of the dinner was to allow the network’s top brass—specifically, its president, Jay Wallace, and chief executive, Suzanne Scott—to throw themselves at Trump’s feet and beseech him to attend their Republican presidential primary debate next month, sources close to the matter said. The meeting was planned prior to the indictment, the paper reported. Trump has flirted with playing hooky from at least the first primary debate, telling Breitbart News recently that it would be “stupid” to attend, given his commanding lead in the polls. Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesman, told the Times, “I won’t discuss a private meeting.” A spokeswoman for Fox News declined to comment on the dinner.