Media

Fox News’ Bret Baier Hits Back at Chuck Todd’s ‘Tee Time With Trump’ Insult

NICE TRY

“Yeah, that’s interesting. I don’t know what prompted Chuck to do that,” said Baier.

Fox News host Bret Baier in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsNew Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Death Deepen Mystery
Josh Fiallo
U.S. NewsEarly Autopsy Results Offer Key Clues Into Gene Hackman Death Mystery
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsMusk Makes Big Mistake While Trying to Smear CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen
William Vaillancourt
U.S. NewsBill Burr Flames ‘J***-Off’ Ben Shapiro for Calling Him ‘Woke’
Erkki Forster
TrumplandTrump Aide Reportedly Threatens to Redraw U.S.-Canada Border
Leigh Kimmins