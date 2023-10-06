Fox News’ Bret Baier to Interview GOP Speaker Candidates Ahead of Vote
READY TO RUMBLE
Punchbowl News reported on Friday that Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier will moderate a closed debate and conversation between the leading Republican candidates for House speaker. In a press release, however, the network said that Baier will instead “present an exclusive joint interview” that will air on his program Special Report on Monday night. A Fox News spokesperson stressed to The Daily Beast that the sitdown was not a debate. The participants will be House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, and Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern. While Jordan and Scalise have announced their candidacy, Hern hasn’t officially tossed his hat in the ring to replace Kevin McCarthy. The Fox sitdown comes on the heels of Fox News star Sean Hannity and Hannity’s pal Donald Trump endorsing Jordan for the speakership. Following Monday’s “joint interview,” the GOP caucus will hold a candidate forum on Tuesday—which Trump is expected to attend—before moving to a closed-door vote Wednesday. It is undetermined when the fight for the speakership will hit the House floor.