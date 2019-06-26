Reacting to news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will publicly testify before Congress next month, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade expressed doubt on Wednesday morning that the former FBI director knew what was in the report he spent two years compiling.

With Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) brushing off Mueller’s scheduled appearance and saying Tuesday night that the testimony will “blow up” in the House’s face because Mueller will say President Trump didn’t collude with Russia, Kilmeade noted that Democrats will press the special counsel on certain matters.

“One thing is pretty clear,” the pro-Trump host declared. “They’re gonna ask Robert Mueller, too, ‘How did it make you feel when the President of the United States said that you’re come compromised?’ or ‘How did it make you feel when the President of the United States kept attacking the process?’”

Adding that Democrats will also ask Mueller to weigh in “about the rumors” Trump was going to fire him, Kilmeade asserted that the special counsel probably won’t answer those questions.

Then he alleged Mueller wasn’t quite up to date on what is actually in the Mueller Report.

“The other thing I have a sense of—and he has until July 17th to bone up on it—I don’t think he knows the details of the report,” Kilmeade declared.

“He better. His name is on it,” co-host Steve Doocy shot back.

“He is like the King of England on this,” Kilmeade retorted. “He assigns the people.”

After Kilmeade speculated that Republicans would then ask Mueller why he had so many “Democratically affiliated” people on his staff, co-host Jedediah Bila added that Mueller may be doing some late-night studying for his testimony.

“If he doesn’t know it now, I’m pretty sure he’s sitting with a highlighter going over it because he’s gonna want to make this his moment,” she said.