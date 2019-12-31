Fox News Broadcast Confuses Chris Cuomo With His Governor Brother

During Monday night’s broadcast of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the control room apparently confused CNN anchor Chris Cuomo with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. After guest host Mark Steyn took aim at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for his response to the recent spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the New York area, Steyn turned his attention to the Democratic governor.
While the conservative commentator complained that the New York guv had placed some of the blame for the hate crimes on President Donald Trump, the photo airing above Steyn’s shoulder was that of the primetime CNN host. The image remained on screen for a few seconds before the producers played a clip of the governor.