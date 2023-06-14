Fox News Calls Trump ‘President,’ Biden ‘Wannabe Dictator’
RESPECT THE AUDIENCE
With its ratings plunging as disgruntled MAGA viewers have fled in droves since Tucker Carlson’s ouster, Fox News served up as much red meat as possible Tuesday night to win them back following Donald Trump’s arrest and arraignment. Just ahead of the former president’s grievance-laden speech in which he downplayed allegations he willfully mishandled classified documents, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade told viewers that Trump was still the leader of the free world. “Let’s take in the last moments,” Kilmeade exclaimed as “God Bless the USA” blared in the background. “This is the president of the United States about to address a crowd of reporters. Also the first time after being indicted on federal charges, first time in history.” Moments later, the network briefly aired footage of President Joe Biden speaking at the White House alongside Trump’s remarks. With Trump raging about both Biden and Hillary Clinton, the network shamelessly posted the following on-air graphic: “Wannabe Dictator Speaks At The White House After Having His Political Rival Arrested.” Notably, the over-the-top chyron aired during the former time slot of Carlson, who was infamous for headline-grabbing stunts of this nature.