Fox News Cancels ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’ Following Multibillion-Dollar Lawsuit
SO LONG, LOU
Fox News has cancelled “Lou Dobbs Tonight” and is expected to fully sever ties with the host, the Los Angeles Times reports. Dobbs’ show, which airs at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. every night, will play its final episode this Friday. Hosts Jackie DeAngelis and David Asman will fill in for him on a new program titled “Fox Business Tonight,” and Dobbs himself is not slated to appear as a commentator on other Fox shows. Dobbs has remained one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent and vocal supporters, parroting lies of widespread voter fraud and a stolen election long after they had been debunked. His conspiracy-mongering has landed him and his employer in boiling water: Smartmatic, a voting machines manufacturer, filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday seeking $2.7 billion in damages against Dobbs, Fox, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, and Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Fox’s ratings have fallen steeply since the inauguration of President Joe Biden.