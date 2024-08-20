Fox News Can’t Stand the Energy at This Year’s DNC

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The Democratic National Convention has kicked off, but even before it began, Fox News hosts were already denouncing it.

On Sunday, Fox host Laura Ingraham called out the convention on X for its “rock concert” vibe.

Then, on Monday, during a panel discussion on The Five, co-hosts Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro teamed up, with Watters claiming the relationship between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden had reached toxic levels. Pirro, meanwhile, claimed “everybody hates everybody else” within the Democratic ranks, adding that Kamala “wants nothing to do with [Joe Biden].” Sean Hannity also denounced the gathering of Democrats.

But the hosts of The New Abnormal are not having it.

“I’m not quite sure what policy Hulk Hogan or the washed up Kid Rock offered whatsoever, but… I think that we’re going to… see what the Democrats’ vision is for America,” co-host Danielle Moodie says. “I think it’s going to be super exciting and it’s going to be a stark contrast to the nightmare that we witnessed that was the RNC.”

Then, Jonathan M. Metzl, author of What We’ve Become: Living and Dying in a Country of Arms, joins the show to share his thoughts on how the Biden-Harris administration has been doing around the gun issue and how that will continue and or shift with a Harris-Waz administration. Metzl acknowledges Biden has achieved “some pretty important things or trying to at least” and says of a new administration: “Right now with Harris-Walz, “I think there’s an opportunity to build on that, but also to speak to those voters in the middle.”

Plus! Denny Carter, founder of Bad Faith Times, is here to break down his recent piece, “Democrats Are Saying No to Leslie Knope Politics,” and why Kamala Harris needs to keep ignoring the mainstream media’s pressure.

