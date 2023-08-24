Fox Seriously Centered First Question of GOP Debate Around Viral Song
NOT A PARODY
Fox News’ broadcast of the first GOP primary debate opened with a question based on the newly viral conservative anthem Rich Men North of Richmond. After playing a clip of the song, sung by Oliver Anthony, moderator Martha MacCallum asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, “Why is this song striking such a nerve in this country right now?” DeSantis answered with a seemingly prepared statement that didn’t initially address the song, which is about a working man upset about losing so much of his already-low wages to taxes. “Our country is in decline,” DeSantis said. “This decline is not inevitable. It’s a choice. We need to send Joe Biden back in his basement and reverse American decline.” Later in his answer, DeSantis addressed the Rich Men North of Richmond—A.K.A congressman in DC—by saying the country “cannot succeed when the Congress spends trillions and trillions of dollars,” adding that “those rich men north of Richmond have put us in this situation.” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) got the debate’s second question deriving from the song’s lyrics just minutes later.