Fox News CEO Expected to Be Deposed Soon in Dominion Case
SEE YA IN COURT
According to people closely involved with Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott is expected to be deposed soon by lawyers for the voting software firm, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. The judge in the case has also granted Dominion’s attorneys access to Scott’s emails and texts following the 2020 presidential election. A recent court hearing revealed that the Fox News chief expressed concerns about the baseless claims of voter fraud the network’s stars peddled on-air, warning colleagues against “giving the crazies an inch.” The Times additionally reported that sources have heard Scott criticize former President Donald Trump’s election fraud lies, with one colleague saying the CEO “seemed in disbelief as she described how people she considered otherwise serious and rational” believed Trump could stop President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Dominion, which accused Fox News of deliberately airing false claims about its voting machines to appeal to MAGA viewers, is hoping Scott’s skepticism will convince a jury that Fox knowingly and willingly aired lies about the company. Lawyers for Fox, meanwhile, have argued that Fox News’ commentary on Dominion and the 2020 election was both newsworthy and protected by the First Amendment. Current and former Fox News stars have already sat for depositions in the case, including hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Jeanine Pirro.