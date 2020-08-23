Chris Wallace Confronts WH Chief of Staff on Trump’s QAnon Embrace
‘IT’S A HATE GROUP’
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had a minor meltdown on Fox News Sunday after host Chris Wallace asked him to comment on President Donald Trump’s embrace of the conspiracy group QAnon, which has been deemed a domestic terror threat by the FBI. “You can end this controversy right now,” Wallace told his guest. “Does the president disavow, does he condemn QAnon?”
Like others from the administration, Meadows pleaded ignorance about the group—whose adherents falsely claim the president is quietly at war with pedophile Satanists determined to bring him down—and lashed out at Wallace for even asking about it. “You’re bringing it up and it’s ridiculous!” Meadows said. “If you want to talk about conspiracies, let’s get back to talking about how the FBI and others within the FBI spied on the Trump campaign.”
When Wallace pointed out that QAnon is considered a “hate group,” Meadows quickly added, “If it’s a hate group, I can tell you this president is not for hate! So I can tell you that if it’s a hate group, let’s look at domestic terrorism and look at antifa and a number of other areas and quit spending time on something that 81% of Republicans don’t even know what you’re talking about.”