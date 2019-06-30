CHEAT SHEET
Fox News' Chris Wallace Corners Larry Kudlow: 'Let Me Interrupt Your Campaign Speech'
Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace confronted Trump senior economic advisor Larry Kudlow over the White House official’s extremely optimistic and rose-colored view of the economy, accusing Kudlow of launching into a “campaign speech” during a Sunday morning interview. Wallace asked Kudlow to react to Democrats’ criticism of the president’s economic policies, specifically their view that the wealthy are doing very well while the middle- and lower-class aren’t feeling the benefits.
Kudlow, meanwhile, said he didn’t understand “what planet they’re describing” before boasting about the unemployment rate, stock market performance, and GDP growth. As Kudlow continued to recite his economic talking points, Wallace pushed back. “Larry, Larry, let me interrupt—let me interrupt your campaign speech,” Wallace said. “I don’t think you would disagree—”
Kudlow, a longtime cable news personality himself, yelled back at Wallace that it was “not a campaign speech.” “It’s a— I’m citing facts and figures, my friend,” he protested.