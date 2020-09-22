Fox News Doctor Wildly Speculates That Biden’s on ‘Speed’ and ‘Adderall’

President Donald Trump has spent the past few weeks baselessly accusing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of using drugs to improve his debate performance, insisting that Biden will get a “big fat shot in the ass” and will be “better than ever before” for a short period of time.

The president’s ridiculous claims, which he’s used to demand that Biden take a drug test before the debates, were given an air of legitimacy Monday night by Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel, who wildly speculated that the former vice president is using speed and Adderall.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has repeatedly suggested Biden is suffering from mental decline, once again took aim at the presidential hopeful on Monday night, mocking him for his latest verbal gaffe. In this instance, it was Biden mistakenly saying nearly 200 million Americans had died from the coronavirus, rather than 200,000.

“Who is his dealer?!” Carlson snickered. “A lot of people are asking this question.”

After playing a clip of the president accusing Biden of taking performance-enhancing drugs and challenging the ex-veep to get tested before next week’s presidential debate, the Fox News host noted that Biden “has not yet agreed” to be tested, before turning to Siegel.

“Tucker, imagine if President Trump said that, imagine how the wolves would be all over him if he made anything like that mistake,” the doctor responded. “And the word of course they use to cover this is ‘gaffe,’ but I have to tell you, it's time we stopped using the word ‘gaffe.’”

Pointing out that he hasn’t examined Biden and doesn’t “have a clinical diagnosis to make,” Siegel went on to deliver a diagnosis based on what he claimed were conversations with neurologists.

“And I want to put forth some ideas tonight, they’re not proof, they’re not even theories,” Siegel, who said earlier this year the “worst-case scenario” for the coronavirus would be the seasonal flu, declared. “But back in 1988 former Vice President Biden had two aneurysms clipped in his brain using surgery, surgical techniques, and he had a bleed. Studies show a 50 percent long-term cognitive problem.”

Siegel, who recently fawned over Trump’s ability to repeat the phrase “person, man, woman, camera, TV,” suggested that Biden may have suffered a “silent stroke” due to his atrial fibrillation and therefore was prescribed certain drugs.

“So now, President Trump says, ‘You know, we should have drug testing before debates,’ and I’m thinking why would he be saying that?” Siegel continued to speculate. “There’s a study that shows that for people who have mild cognitive thinking or memory problems, you know what helps? Speed.”

“You know what helps? Adderall, a drug that I prescribe,” the doctor added. “These drugs can help in low doses for short periods of time.”

Siegel wrapped up the wild segment by contrasting Trump’s demands for a drug test to attempts by the Olympics and professional sports to prevent doping, adding that they“want to make sure nobody takes advantage.”