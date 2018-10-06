Fox News Contributor Falls Out of Chair During ‘Kavanaugh-Toast Selfie’

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo has sparked mockery on Twitter after falling out of his chair during The Ingraham Angle on Friday night while posing with a beer in an apparent toast to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Arroyo had appeared on the program to discuss what he called the “suicide selfie movement,” a trend that has seen hundreds of people die over the past few years while taking selfies in risky locations. But the segment also appeared to be a nod to Kavanaugh, who declared a fondness for beer while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on sexual assault allegations against him. “I thought just to bring it all together, Laura, the whole segment … we’ll take a selfie,” Arroyo said before holding up a beer next to Ingraham and posing in front of his phone. Arroyo then tumbled out of his chair before Ingraham moved on to discuss Kavanaugh. Ingraham later took to Twitter to say Arroyo’s fall during the pair’s “Kavanaugh-Toast selfie” was “a joke.”
