Fans went after Khloé Kardashian Thursday night after she liked a post on Instagram commemorating the death of Conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kardashian, 41, also commented three praying-hand emojis under the post of Kirk espousing his Christian faith. The video was shared by the account for pray.com — an “App for Daily Prayer,” per its website. As of Friday, her comment is still up, and she has still liked the post. But fans still took screenshots and criticized her for supporting the slain Turning Point founder. “This is the worst thing she’s ever done in my eyes fr. Yuck!!” wrote one person on Reddit. In another Reddit post, shared on the r/FauxMoi subreddit, someone commented, “And if Khloe addresses this (which she won’t), it’ll be with some flimsy ‘politics aside, he was a husband and a father’ explanation.” However, some fans didn’t believe the reality star even knew who Charlie Kirk was. “[N]ot defending her, just a thought: I wonder if she really actually knows who is and what he’s said,” one person wrote. Another person made a similar point, writing they “doubt” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star knows who he is since the Kardashians “have 0 reason to pay attention to politics.” But a post shared to the star’s story contradicts the idea that she pays zero attention to conservative politics. The Thursday post, made by a chiropractor who shared multiple anti-vaccine messages, said, “A man is killed in front of a crowd. And people record it... like it’s just another trending video.”
Two people needed hospital treatment after a United Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Japan. The jet, flying from Japan to the Philippines, made an emergency landing at Osaka’s Kansai International Airport. Fifty minutes into the flight, the aircraft’s cargo hold had reportedly caught fire. Emergency crews and fire trucks were at the runway as United Flight 32, carrying 142 passengers and crew, made an emergency landing. However, the Boeing 737-800 sustained no visible damage to the outside of the craft, and United said an inspection could not determine if the fire had even taken place. It is also unclear what triggered the fire warning on the plane. “United Airlines flight 32 from Tokyo-Narita to Cebu, Philippines, diverted to Osaka due to an indication of potential fire in the cargo hold. The aircraft landed safely and passengers deplaned via slides,” the airline said in a statement/.
Fox News correspondent Eric Shawn has revealed that he was diagnosed with 9/11-related cancer. He was diagnosed earlier this year, more than two decades after the national tragedy. “Back then, I remember thinking, maybe in 20, 30 years I’ll get something,” Shawn said on air. A similar diagnosis affects almost 48,000 more people, suffering diseases caused by exposure to toxic air particles from the World Trade Center attacks. Of the 3,700 first responders who have died since 9/11, 2,300 had cancer-related illnesses. The journalist has encountered both respiratory problems and cancer that have been linked to his reporting at Ground Zero. Shawn told his viewers he has “two different diagnoses under the World Trade Center Program.” The federal program provides medical care for survivors and first responders. Shawn warned viewers that health complications like his are not limited to emergency personnel. Anyone who was south of Canal Street in Manhattan during and after the attacks is also at risk of experiencing health complications.
Despite relocating his base of operations to Texas and even founding a town there, Elon Musk has come dead last in a favorability poll of prominent people who live in the Lone Star State. More than 800 registered voters were polled by Texas Public Opinion this week, ahead of a tightly contested race for a Senate seat, during which they were asked to rank various public figures in terms of whether they held a positive view of them. Rep. Colin Allred led the poll with a favorability rating of +6, followed by State Rep. James Talarico and Congressman Joaquin Castro with +5 each. Musk, however, found himself languishing at the bottom, with a favorability rating of -10, lower than that of Attorney General Ken Paxton and President Donald Trump, who had ratings of -9 and -1, respectively. Fifty-one percent of respondents said they have an “unfavorable” view of Musk, with 34 percent claiming to be “very unfavorable” towards the Tesla CEO. It follows a similar poll conducted by Gallup in August, in which Musk was named the most unpopular person in America, with 61 percent of people claiming to have a negative opinion of him.
Coffee drinkers are facing record-breaking prices in part due to Donald Trump’s anger over the conviction of his friend, Brazilian ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the consumer price for a pound of beans has soared from $7.02 in January to a new high of $8.87, marking the steepest rise this century. A perfect storm is to blame, with poor harvests in key producing countries, and Trump’s imposition of 50 percent tariffs on the world’s largest exporter, Brazil, in the wake of the conviction of his ally. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, in 2023, U.S. coffee imports stood at $7.85 billion. Almost all beans consumed came from abroad, particularly Brazil, which tended to supply around a third of the market. Per The Financial Times, imports of beans from the South American nation are down 50 percent in the year to date, and plummeted 75 percent in August. Meanwhile, major producers like Switzerland and Canada have also been affected by the president’s tariff project, while others, such as Vietnam and Colombia, haven’t been able to fill the gap. Despite reports that consumers have largely been protected from price hikes thus far, the situation is starting to pinch. The New York Times reports Corvo Coffee in New York City was forced to apologize with a note to customers. It said “the rising cost and tariffs” had forced it to raise its drip coffee to $3.75 from $2.50, despite claiming to have held off “for as long as possible.”
The late Giorgio Armani’s will has instructed his heirs to gradually sell their shares of his eponymous fashion empire, marking a stunning reversal for the famously independent label. The designer, who died on Sept. 4 aged 91, has no children and left no direct heirs. A directive in his will has since stipulated that his successors must sell an initial 15 percent stake of their shares within 18 months, followed by a further 30-55 percent to the same buyer within three to five years. In a surprising directive, the will also names luxury titans LVMH, L’Oreal, and EssilorLuxottica as high-priority potential buyers, marking a stark contrast to Armani’s lifelong refusal to cede control of his empire and its Italian roots. It is not yet clear what would happen if any of the designated successors refused to sell their stake in the empire. The Armani group has had commercial partnerships with both L’Oreal and EssilorLuxottica, both of which have expressed interest in acquiring the brand. “We’re proud of the consideration our group and its management received from Mr Armani,” an EssilorLuxottica spokesman told Reuters, who said they would “carefully assess” the development. Analysts, however, believe LMVH, controlled by billionaire Bernard Arnault, may ultimately prevail in the succession war.
Actor Liam Hemsworth is engaged to Gabriella Brooks. The fashion model, 29, posted a set of pictures to Instagram on Friday, one a black-and-white image with her bejeweled ring finger front and center resting on her man’s chest, and another removing any doubt with a snap of only her hand adorned with the giant rock. She captioned the image with a white heart emoji, while Hemsworth, 35, has not said anything yet. The couple were first linked in December 2019, according to Page Six, just months after Hemsworth’s then-wife, Miley Cyrus, filed for divorce. Now, six years on, they’ve made it official after sparking rumors while away on vacation. Earlier this year, Brooks was spotted with what appeared to be the same sparkler on her ring finger during a jaunt to Ibiza, Spain. Before her relationship with Hemsworth, Brooks was in a four-year relationship with Matty Healy, the frontman of British band The 1975.
A woman dubbed “The Pigeon Lady” has been ordered by Rome’s mayor to stop feeding the dozens of pigeons that have overrun her street after furious complaints from her neighbors. The Guardian reports that irate residents say the woman’s regular pigeon-feeding has led to an uncontrolled boom in the bird population, resulting in buildings and parked cars being coated with layers of dirty feathers and pigeon droppings. “We are prisoners in our own homes, hostages to a ridiculous situation that has made daily life unbearable,” one resident told FanPage, an Italian news website. “After years of putting up with this and trying to talk, we can’t take it anymore.” However, “The Pigeon Lady” declared that she was an animal rights activist acting on behalf of the Italian League for Bird Protection. “I put out the food in order to save them,” she told Italian news website Roma Today. In response to complaints about the pigeon muck, she said, “I’ll fix it – for myself, for the people living here, and for the poor pigeons who are the real victims.
Succession icon Brian Cox gave fans more behind-the-scenes content than they bargained for by wearing a kilt “the proper way”—with nothing underneath—to the premiere of his directorial debut. The Scotsman spoke at the Toronto International Film Festival to mark the release of Glenrothan, which centers on the reconnection of two brothers in the Highlands. Perched on stage to field questions, the 79-year-old soon had members of the audience letting him know a thing or two themselves. “Is it that bad?” he asked to laughter, “Or that good?” And so it went on, partly about the film, partly about Cox sharing more than he planned to, interspersed with cries of “Your legs! Your legs!” when the commando star got too comfortable. When he talked about making the film his own way, he bemoaned directors who “cover their a--… or not.” He added, “What an unfortunate phrase. I’m really sorry about this. I never thought I’d be in this position.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, he did address the elephant in the room directly on multiple occasions, saying at one point, “You have to wear the kilt the proper way.” At another, he joked in mock fury, “Whose idea was it to wear these f---ing kilts? Certainly not my idea. It was the producer’s idea. They always try to f--- you up, at the end of the day.”
Hulk Hogan’s daughter says she has no regrets about being excluded from her father’s multi-million-dollar will, as she only ever wanted his love and time. Brooke Hogan, 37, told TMZ she’s been supporting herself through life’s ups and downs. “His decision is no surprise to me. It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I’m a hard worker, and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time.” Legal documents filed by Hogan’s son, Nick, 35, state that his dad’s will, last amended in 2023, left $5 million in assets to him as the sole beneficiary. According to U.S. Weekly, Brooke asked to be taken off the will following an argument with her father in 2023. In its reporting, TMZ wrote: “Brooke says money never mattered… telling us all she ever wanted was the best for Hulk. She says she didn’t want money in return, she wanted his time, honesty, and love.” Hogan died from a heart attack in July, with the documents showing he left behind $4 million in rights to publicity, $200,000 in cryptocurrency, property worth $799,000, and any possible winnings from a medical malpractice lawsuit relating to surgery he underwent towards the end of his life.